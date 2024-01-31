Kriti Sanon Looks Like A 'Gulaab' In Arpita Mehta's Custom-Made Saree Worth ₹95K

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 31, 2024
Kriti Sanon is currently promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor.
Photo Via Instagram
On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon looked stunning as she channeled her inner Rani in a bright pink saree.
Kriti Sanon's pink saree was custom made by Arpita Mehta and it costs ₹95,000.
The vibrant pink saree featured mirror sequins on the border.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon wore a sleeveless bralette-like blouse that had a plunging neckline.
For accessories, Kriti Sanon ditched earrings and wore a pink-toned necklace with a green crystal from Anayah Jewellery.
To match her pink saree, Kriti Sanon wore pink juttis from The Desi Darzi.
With the help of makeup artist Adrian Jacobs, Kriti got decked up in dark brown eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and nude-coloured matte lipstick.
Thanks For Reading!