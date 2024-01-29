Kriti Sanon Gives Retro Chic Vibes In Grey One-Shoulder Top & Flared Trousers

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 29, 2024
Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista and never fails to impress her fans with her sense of style.
Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is scheduled to release on February 9, 2024.
Recently, Kriti Sanon donned a grey one-shoulder top and paired them with grey flared pants.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon's grey outfit was from Michael Kors.
Kriti Sanon also added a black classy belt to her look.
For makeup, Kriti Sanon let her eyes shine as she opted for a pink eyeshadow, a pink nude lip, and a dewy base.
Kriti Sanon opted for golden hoops and a gold ring from Shop Lune.
Kriti Sanon opted for a half top knot with centre-parted hair.
