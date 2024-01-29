Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Shantanu & Nikhil's Black Velvet Mermaid Gown

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 29, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista and often impresses her fans with her sartorial choices.

Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper and walked the ramp for Shantanu & Nikhil at the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gujrat.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, wore a floor-length mermaid gown,

Janhvi Kapoor's dress featured long net sleeves and a wide neckline.

The gown also featured a corset belt that perfectly cinched her waist.

Janhvi Kapoor accentuated her look by opting for blow-out curls.

Janhvi Kapoor's dewy makeup consisted of a winged eyeliner, perfectly shaped brows, rosy cheeks, contoured nose, heavy mascara on the lashes and a pink nude lip.

Lastly, Janhvi Kapoor styled the gown with minimal accessories.

