Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Shantanu & Nikhil's Black Velvet Mermaid Gown

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 29, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista and often impresses her fans with her sartorial choices.
Photo Via Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper and walked the ramp for Shantanu & Nikhil at the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gujrat.
The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, wore a floor-length mermaid gown,
Janhvi Kapoor's dress featured long net sleeves and a wide neckline.
The gown also featured a corset belt that perfectly cinched her waist.
Janhvi Kapoor accentuated her look by opting for blow-out curls.
Janhvi Kapoor's dewy makeup consisted of a winged eyeliner, perfectly shaped brows, rosy cheeks, contoured nose, heavy mascara on the lashes and a pink nude lip.
Lastly, Janhvi Kapoor styled the gown with minimal accessories.
Thanks For Reading!