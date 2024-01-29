69th Filmfare Awards: Best And Worst Dressed Celebs - PHOTOS 

By: Sachin T | January 29, 2024
Actress Medha Shankar, seen in the film 12th Fail looked bespoke in a red shimmery saree.
Alia Bhatt, who bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wore a satin one-shoulder saree-like dress in the colour beige.
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a sheer black strapless gown with a bodysuit beneath putting her curves on display.
Sara Ali Khan went for a shimmery black dress with a thigh-high slit.
Esha Gupta, who generally wears bold outfits and is seen rocking bikinis on Instagram chose a saree for this event.
Karisma Kapoor, who has become a fashionista lately wore a printed saree with a sleeveless blouse.
Saiyami Kher, who wowed everyone with her performance in Ghoomer chose a shimmery red gown.
Kareena Kapoor too went for red, but in a six-yard exuding elegance as always.
Touted to be "National Crush", Animal actress Triptii Dimri sashayed in a silver metallic shimmery gown.
Nargis Fakhri looked rather overdone with her golden saree—a tacky version of Gigi Hadid at the NMACC launch.
