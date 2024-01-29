69th Filmfare Awards: Full List Of Winners 

By: Sachin T | January 29, 2024
The 69th Filmfare Awards was hosted at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City on Sunday.
Aditya Rawal won Best Debut (Male) for his performance in Hansal Mehta's thriller film 'Faraaz.
Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri won the Best Debut (Female) award for 'Farrey'.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for her performance in the film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.
Vicky Kaushal won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film 'Dunki'.
Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.
Shefali Shah also won the title for her performance in the film 'Three of Us'.
Vikrant Massey took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in '12th Fail'.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' bagged the Best Film Award. Chopra also bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama.
Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in the action thriller film 'Animal'.
Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in the romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.
