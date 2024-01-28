Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Black Sequinned Lobster Embroidered Slit Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 28, 2024
Actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to captivate her audience with her style statements.
Photo Via Instagram
Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle and left her fans impressed with her latest photos.
Sara Ali Khan donned a stunning black sequinned dress from the Lebanese luxury fashion brand Jean-Louis Sabaji.
Sara Ali Khan's halter-neck dress featured a lobster embroidered in crystals.
The sleeveless dress also featured a front side slit with an open back.
The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, wore black ankle-strap high stilettos.
Sara Ali Khan let her outfit shine and wore a pair of black brass earrings.
Sara Ali Khan's hair was tied in a sleek bun. For makeup, she opted for a winged eyeliner, kohl, and a nude lipshade.
Thanks For Reading!