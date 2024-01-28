Sonakshi Sinha Takes A Dip In Andamans With Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal

By: Sachin T | January 28, 2024

Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took a dip in the clean blue waters of Andaman during their recent vacation

Sonakshi shared a slew of photos on social media in which she can be seen swimming underwater with Zaheer by her side

The two went scuba diving in Andamans and explored the untouched corals

While Sonakshi is a certified scuba diver, she made sure that Zaheer too witnessed the underwater magic

She shared in her post that they took a course in scuba diving in the Andamans out of their love for the ocean

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for quite some time now, however, they have not publicly announced their relationship

Thanks For Reading!

Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Party Hard Post Lollapalooza Concert
Find out More