Sonakshi Sinha Takes A Dip In Andamans With Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal

By: Sachin T | January 28, 2024
Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took a dip in the clean blue waters of Andaman during their recent vacation
Sonakshi shared a slew of photos on social media in which she can be seen swimming underwater with Zaheer by her side
The two went scuba diving in Andamans and explored the untouched corals
While Sonakshi is a certified scuba diver, she made sure that Zaheer too witnessed the underwater magic
She shared in her post that they took a course in scuba diving in the Andamans out of their love for the ocean
Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for quite some time now, however, they have not publicly announced their relationship
Thanks For Reading!