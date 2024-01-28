Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Party Hard Post Lollapalooza Concert

By: Sachin T | January 28, 2024

The Jonas Brothers -- Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas -- performed in Mumbai on Saturday night at the Lollapalooza 2024, and post that, they partied hard at Natasha Poonawalla's residence

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were among the first ones to arrive for the party

Sonam Kapoor looked ravishing as she belted out yet another unconventional look for the bash

Malaika Arora defied age in a denim bralette and mini skirt, paired with a jacket

Bhumi Pednekar chanelled her inner Barbie in a bright pink and black dress

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra made a rare appearance as he arrived to party with his 'Jiju' Nick and his brothers

Ishaan Khatter turned up in his boy-next-door look and was all smiles as he posed for the paps

Aditi Rao Hydari looked chic in a casual fit and she was accompanied by boyfriend, actor Siddharth

Huma Qureshi turned up the heat in a all-black look with thigh-high boots

Orry struck a quirky pose as he reached Natasha's residence to party with the Jonas Brothers

Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla was accompanied by Sussanne Khan and they twinned in black for the bash

