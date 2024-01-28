Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Party Hard Post Lollapalooza Concert

By: Sachin T | January 28, 2024
The Jonas Brothers -- Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas -- performed in Mumbai on Saturday night at the Lollapalooza 2024, and post that, they partied hard at Natasha Poonawalla's residence
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were among the first ones to arrive for the party
Sonam Kapoor looked ravishing as she belted out yet another unconventional look for the bash
Malaika Arora defied age in a denim bralette and mini skirt, paired with a jacket
Bhumi Pednekar chanelled her inner Barbie in a bright pink and black dress
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra made a rare appearance as he arrived to party with his 'Jiju' Nick and his brothers
Ishaan Khatter turned up in his boy-next-door look and was all smiles as he posed for the paps
Aditi Rao Hydari looked chic in a casual fit and she was accompanied by boyfriend, actor Siddharth
Huma Qureshi turned up the heat in a all-black look with thigh-high boots
Orry struck a quirky pose as he reached Natasha's residence to party with the Jonas Brothers
Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla was accompanied by Sussanne Khan and they twinned in black for the bash
