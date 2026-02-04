 'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha Choudhary For Not Supporting Himanshu Arora
Diksha Pawar expressed being "extremely disappointed and heartbroken" after seeing Himanshu Arora face elimination, indirectly calling out Yogesh Rawant and Akanksha for not coming to his aid. She later clarified to holds no grudges.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
Diksha Pawar was previously seen getting eliminated from Splitsvilla Season 16 after making a heartfelt sacrifice for love. When she and Himanshu Arora were not declared the ideal couple by the oracle, Diksha chose to exit the show, allowing Himanshu to continue in the game. It was expected that Himanshu would be saved by his friend Yogesh Rawat, but Akanksha refused to sacrifice. Reacting to the latest episode and seeing how friendship failed to come to his aid, Diksha took to her Instagram story to call out the "back-stabbing" Himanshu had to face.

Diksha wrote, "Just got done watching the episode. Splitsvilla is a show about Love, but I thought I found more than that a best-friend in the show." She further indirectly called out Yogesh and Akanksha saying that he gave up her connections believing that her friends will save him (Himanshu)." Diksha then added, "...Hoping that my "friends" would protect him and not back-stab him in the name of the game (sic)."

Diksha further claimed to be "extremely disappointed and heartbroken" after watching the last episode. After calling out the strategies the contestants played on Splitsvilla, she clarified that she does not hold any grudges against anyone and has understood that the show is just a game.

Splitsvilla Season 16's new episodes air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7PM on MTV India and JioHotstar.

