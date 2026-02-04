 'Dhoop Mein Kaala...': Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary Makes Racist Remark About Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy On The 50
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who rose to fame after Bigg Boss 11, landed in controversy on The 50 after making a remark many viewers termed racist about Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy. "Dhoop mein kaala toh nahi ho jaungi na?" she was heard saying. Sammy later responded that the point could have been conveyed in a more respectful and appropriate manner.

article-image
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who shot to popularity after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, is currently seen on The 50, however, she is makign headlines for all wrongs reason after she made a raicst remark on Nigerian rapper Yung SAMMY on the show, mocking his colour.

Sapna Choudhary Makes Racist Remark About Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy

The incident occurred during Monday's episode, aired on February 2, when Sapna was standing in the sun and speaking to fellow contestants. During the conversation, she allegedly commented that many viewers have termed racist, saying, "Dhoop mein kaala toh nahi ho jaungi na?" Moments later, she called out to Yung Sammy, saying, "Sammy, idhar aao," and while pointing at him, repeated, "Aise toh nahi ho jaungi na?"

Yung Sammy On Sapna Choudhary's Racist Remark

Actor Karan Patel also overheard Sapna's remarks and later discussed the incident after the task with Shiv Thakare, Krishna Shroff, Dino James and Riddhi Dogra, who reportedly expressed shock.

Shiv and Karan further shared that the remark did not go unnoticed, with Sammy responding that the same point could have been conveyed in a more respectful and appropriate manner.

Yung Sammy, who is widely known for his popular Hindi rap tracks such as Raat Khatam, G Class, and Mr Rambo, is currently one of the standout contestants on The 50. With his unique journey and strong fan base, his presence on the show has been drawing attention.

The 50 is a competitive reality show that brings together 50 contestants from diverse backgrounds, testing their physical endurance, mental strength and emotional resilience.

While confrontations and clashes are expected in such formats, many viewers have voiced that racist or discriminatory remarks should not be tolerated.

