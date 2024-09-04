Suicide Attempt To Financial Struggles: Sapna Choudhary Shares Shocking Details Of Personal Life In Biopic Teaser (VIDEO)

Haranyavi singer Sapna Choudhary, who shot to popularity after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She is now hitting the headlines after she announced her biopic titled 'Madam Sapna,' which will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt in collaboration with Vinay Bhardwaj.

The film will depict her journey from being an orchestra dancer who overcame the harsh and challenging conditions of Haryana to gracing the glamorous red carpet at Cannes. Sharing the teaser, Sapna wrote, "Who am I? Where did I start, and where am I headed? This biopic is more than just a film—it’s a piece of my heart , my struggles, dreams, and the path I’ve walked. Your support has been my strength through every challenge. As my story comes to life, I deeply appreciate your continued love and encouragement."

"Thank you for being a part of this journey. Stay with me as we turn this chapter together," she added.

Check out the teaser:

Read Also Sapna Choudhary makes Cannes red carpet debut in mermaid outfit; see PHOTOS

Talking about Madam Sapna, Mahesh Bhatt said, "Sapna's story is not just a tale of personal triumph but also a reflection of the changing dynamics of our society. It’s a tribute to the strength and resilience of every woman who dares to dream."

Vinay Bhardwaj added, "We are honored to bring Sapna's story to the big screen. Her journey from being an orchestra dancer in Haryana to becoming a national icon is nothing short of extraordinary. This film will be a celebration of Haryanvi culture, music, and the incredible spirit of its people."

Madam Sapna is set to be an ode to Haryana and its rich cultural heritage. The release date is yet to be announced.