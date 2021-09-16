'Imagine what a parent would feel': Sapna Choudhary slams those spreading rumours of her death

'Bigg Boss' fame and Haryanvi singer-actress Sapna Choudhary became the latest victim of death hoaxes.

On Wednesday, Sapna said that the rumours distressed her family and they received concerning calls from everywhere.

In an interview with ETimes, Sapna said it was upsetting for her family members and they didn't know how to deal with it.

Calling the rumours 'bizarre', the actress said she wonders how anybody can spread something like this because it not only affects the person concerned, but also his/her family.

Sapna also wonders if there was some misunderstanding in this case as a singer had passed away and she believes that somebody confused that singer with her.

Sapna gained nationwide popularity after she appeared on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. Sapna, who boasts 3.3 million followers on Instagram, keeps her fans glued to their screens with dance videos and stunning pictures.

In 2019, Sapna made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' starring Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. She then featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' starring Abhay Deol.

Last year, Sapna, who is married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu, was blessed with a baby boy. The duo had been dating for several years, before tying the knot in January, 2020.

She had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She said she was inspired by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:40 PM IST