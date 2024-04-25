'Keep It Back': Jr NTR LASHES OUT At Paparazzi For Following & Clicking Him In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Jr NTR, who is known for his humble and down-to-earth personality, recently lost his cool and yelled at the paparazzi in Mumbai.

In the viral video, the RRR actor was seen entering a hotel in Mumbai, during which the paps were seen following and clicking him. Reacting to this, NTR lashed out at them and said, "Oye! Keep it back."

Check out the video:

The actor was seen dressed in a white shirt and blue denim jeans. He has returned to Mumbai to resume the filming of his upcoming film, War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

In War 2, Jr NTR will be playing the antagonist. It is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is also shooting for Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 in Telugu, with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as his co-stars. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10, 2024.

The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's music.