VIDEO: Jr NTR Casually Flaunts ₹7.50 Crore Watch As He Arrives In Mumbai For War 2 Shoot

South superstar Jr NTR is now all set to enchant his fans in Bollywood as well as he will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. And as he landed in Mumbai on Sunday night to resume the shoot of the film, he was seen casually flaunting his uber-expensive watch worth crores!

In a video of the actor that has now gone viral, Jr NTR can be seen exuding swag as he reached Mumbai and walked out of the airport surrounded by guards and his team members. He was at his casual best in a plain white shirt and jeans, along with a cap, but it was his wrist watch that caught everyone's eyes.

As per reports, the wrist watch comes from the shelves of Richard Mille and the limited edition piece is priced at a whopping Rs 7.50 crore. The watch seems to be the actor's favourite as he is often seen casually wearing it and stepping out for work.

As soon as fans got a whiff of the actor's presence at the airport, they gathered near his car to catch one glimpse of the actor. A couple of lucky fans were in for a surprise as the RRR star happily posed with them for photos.

On the work front, after the global success of RRR, Jr NTR is now planning to set foot in Bollywood with the upcoming film War 2, which is a part of the coveted YRF spy universe. While the first installment of War starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, the second part will see Jr NTR packing punches alongside Hrithik.

War was a blockbuster when it released and it was one of the highest grossing films of 2019. With War 2, the makers are expecting to shatter all previous records as it will bring two of the most loved stars of the country in one frame.