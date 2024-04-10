 Jr NTR Gets Brutally Mobbed, Dragged Amid Ruckus At Tillu Square Event - Shocking Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJr NTR Gets Brutally Mobbed, Dragged Amid Ruckus At Tillu Square Event - Shocking Video Goes Viral

Jr NTR Gets Brutally Mobbed, Dragged Amid Ruckus At Tillu Square Event - Shocking Video Goes Viral

Jr NTR surprised his fans as he graced the success bash of Tillu Square and the crowd went berserk as the actor addressed them from the stage

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image

South superstar Jr NTR was brutally mobbed and dragged as he arrived at the success bash of the Telugu blockbuster Tillu Square in Hyderabad recently. Shocking visuals from the event have now gone viral on the internet in which the actor can be seen struggling to make his way out of the venue.

Jr NTR surprised his fans as he graced the success bash of Tillu Square and the crowd went berserk as the actor addressed them from the stage. And as he proceeded to exit the venue, the mob went out of control, and swarmed him near the exit gate.

Despite several guards around him, Jr NTR was seen struggling to move, and fans mobbed, dragged and clawed at the actor as he maintained his calm. A fan was even seen falling at his feet due to which the RRR star lost his balance and almost tripped.

Read Also
Fans Mob Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala, Damage Vehicle & Shatter Glass - Shocking Video...
article-image

He was escorted by his guards to his car and had to be literally dragged away from the clutches of the mob, who seemed to have gone in a frenzy due to the actor's presence.

This not the first time that Jr NTR was mobbed by his fans while he stepped out in the city. Earlier too, on several occasions, he has fallen prey to the mob frenzy, but the actor makes sure to keep his calm, while also looking after his fans.

Read Also
Allu Arjun Fans BREAK Wire Fence, Storm His House On Birthday, Shocking Video Goes Viral
article-image

On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in the highly-anticipated film, Devara, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. In the actor's own words, the film is "worth the wait" and "fans will raise their collar in pride" after watching the film. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is scheduled to release on October 10, 2024, on the occasion of Dussehra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jr NTR Gets Brutally Mobbed, Dragged Amid Ruckus At Tillu Square Event - Shocking Video Goes Viral

Jr NTR Gets Brutally Mobbed, Dragged Amid Ruckus At Tillu Square Event - Shocking Video Goes Viral

'Choose Sex Over Relationship': Arbaaz Khan Advises Son Arhaan's Friend, Malaika Arora Reacts...

'Choose Sex Over Relationship': Arbaaz Khan Advises Son Arhaan's Friend, Malaika Arora Reacts...

Raveena Tandon Visits Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple With Daughter Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon Visits Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple With Daughter Rasha Thadani

Watch Joker - Folie a Deux Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga Present A Twisted Musical Romance

Watch Joker - Folie a Deux Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga Present A Twisted Musical Romance

'Creepy Man, Disgusting!': Netizens Accuse Boney Kapoor Of Touching Priyamani Inappropriately At...

'Creepy Man, Disgusting!': Netizens Accuse Boney Kapoor Of Touching Priyamani Inappropriately At...