Jr NTR Gets Brutally Mobbed, Dragged Amid Ruckus At Tillu Square Event - Shocking Video Goes Viral

South superstar Jr NTR was brutally mobbed and dragged as he arrived at the success bash of the Telugu blockbuster Tillu Square in Hyderabad recently. Shocking visuals from the event have now gone viral on the internet in which the actor can be seen struggling to make his way out of the venue.

Jr NTR surprised his fans as he graced the success bash of Tillu Square and the crowd went berserk as the actor addressed them from the stage. And as he proceeded to exit the venue, the mob went out of control, and swarmed him near the exit gate.

Despite several guards around him, Jr NTR was seen struggling to move, and fans mobbed, dragged and clawed at the actor as he maintained his calm. A fan was even seen falling at his feet due to which the RRR star lost his balance and almost tripped.

He was escorted by his guards to his car and had to be literally dragged away from the clutches of the mob, who seemed to have gone in a frenzy due to the actor's presence.

This not the first time that Jr NTR was mobbed by his fans while he stepped out in the city. Earlier too, on several occasions, he has fallen prey to the mob frenzy, but the actor makes sure to keep his calm, while also looking after his fans.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in the highly-anticipated film, Devara, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. In the actor's own words, the film is "worth the wait" and "fans will raise their collar in pride" after watching the film. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is scheduled to release on October 10, 2024, on the occasion of Dussehra.