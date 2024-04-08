 Allu Arjun Fans BREAK Wire Fence, Storm His House On Birthday, Shocking Video Goes Viral
Allu Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun Fans BREAK Wire Fence, Storm His House On Birthday, Shocking Video Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, April 8, 2024. On this occasion, the actor stepped outside his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to greet a sea of fans who were seen waiting for him. In the video shared by a paparazzo, his fans broke the wire fence in an attempt to shake hands with the actor.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, Allu was seen waving at his fans. The actor's fans were seen climbing the walls of the Telugu superstar’s 100-crore house. However, the situation gets out of control, and they end up breaking the wire, which leads to damaging the property. Reacting to this, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor seemed disappointed.

Check out the video:

On his birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule unveiled the teaser of the upcoming movie. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who reprise their roles as Srivalli, and inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjay, and Ajay.

Sharing the teaser on X, Allu wrote, “I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!"

Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

