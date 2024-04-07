Allu Arjun Birthday: All About Pushpa Actor's ₹460 Cr Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By Him

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 07, 2024
Allu Arjun will celebrate his 42nd birthday on April 8, 2024. On this occasion, here is a look at the Pushpa actor's net worth and expensive things owned by him.
Allu Arjun's net worth is estimated to be around USD 50 million, equivalent to ₹460 crore, according to Herzindagi.
Allu Arjun is known to be one of the highest-paid South Indian actors.
Allu Arjun owns a shiny black vanity van named 'Falcon' which costs over ₹7 crore and it was specially customised for him.
Allu Arjun owns a lavish multi-crore bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, which is worth ₹100 crore.
The actor also owns his own film studio named Allu Studios.
Apart from his Hyderabad bunglow, Allu Allu had also invested back in 2015 in a 2BHK apartment located in Mumbai.
Allu Arjun also has a private jet worth ₹80 crore, which is stationed at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun's major part of income comes from rand endorsements and he reportedly charges ₹4 crore per brand.
Allu Arjun has a collection of expensive cars including Hammer H2, Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XJ, and Mercedes 200 CDI.
Allu Arjun owns a restaurant called B-Dubs aka 'Buffalo Wild Wings, which is a flagship outlet in Jubilee Hills jointly owned by Sam Reddy and Kedar Selgam Setty.
