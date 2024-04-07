Ranbir Kapoor Takes Alia Bhatt Out For A Drive In New ₹8 Crore Car

By: Sachin T | April 07, 2024
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted exiting newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's residence in Mumbai on Saturday night
Photos by Varinder Chawla
But what was special about it was that Ranbir was seen driving around his lady love in his brand new car
Ranbir recently purchased a swanky new Bentley worth a whopping Rs 8 crore, and his wife Alia was the first one to ride it with him
Ranbir and Alia were all smiles as they drove out of Rakul and Jackky's residential complex and the paps swarmed them for photos
The paps had a ball time clicking the two stars together while also catching a glimpse of the new car in the city
Ranbir even joked, "Andar baith ja," after a pap was seen following their car and trying to click pictures of the interiors
On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen once again after their superhit Brahmastra, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War
