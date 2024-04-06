Meet Queens & Nawabs Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: From Sonakshi Sinha To Fardeen Khan

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 06, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is slated to premiere on May 1 on Netflix. Ahead of its release, here is a look at the star-studded cast of the series.
Photo Via Instagram
Manisha Koirala will be playing the role of Mallikajaan. She has earlier worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his directorial debut film Khamoshi: The Musical.
Sonakshi Sinha will be portraying the role of Fareedan.
Richa Chaddha's character Lajjo is described as: "As her beauty glows on the outside, she hides a tragic pain on the inside."
Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be seen as Bibbojaan, is described as "She yearns for freedom, and not just her own."
Sanjeeda Sheikh will be portraying the character of Waheeda.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal's character Alamzeb is described as, "As everything around her dazzles with glory, she yearns for freedom to love."
Fardeen Khan is all set to make his comeback as Wali Mohammed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.
Taha Shah Badussha stars as Tajdar in Heeramandi.
Adhyayan Suman will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as Zoravar.
Adhyayan Suman's father Shekhar Suman will be seen as Zulfikar.
