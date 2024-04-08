Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun Transforms Into Ardhnarishwar, Breaks Internet With Deadly Avatar

After two years of wait and hype, the teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule was finally unveiled by the makers on Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday on Monday. As soon as the teaser was shared online, it took the internet by storm and fans could not help but go gaga over Allu Arjun, aka Pushpa Raj's new look as Ardhnarishwar.

A little over one minute, the teaser does not really tell the story of the second installment of the film, but is rather just a glimpse into the progression of Allu Arjun's character from the first film to the new one.

The teaser began with Pushpa Raj getting all ready to take on his enemies and this time, he seems to have come with a renewed thirst for bloodshed and vengeance. He can be seen transforming into Ardhnarishwar, meaning part man, part woman and part God, and slashing through his enemies one by one, scaring the life out of the others watching the spectacle unfold in front of their eyes.

Allu Arjun has brought back the iconic 'Pushpa walk', only this time, he looks more menacing than ever. He can even be seen wearing a saree and carrying a trishul, all set to cut down his enemies.

As soon as the teaser was shared online, fans broke the internet as they went gaga over the Allu Arjun's look. "It's his rule, absolutely f***ing rule!" a user tweeted, while another wrote, "Our Very Own Icon Star Will be seen in Never Before Avatar."

DSP Thandavam💥💥💥

Sukku Sambavam 🤯🤯🤯



Our Very Own Icon Star Will be seen in Never Before Avatar 🥵🥵🥵

Mental mass teaser ra babu 🔥#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/mz894uWZb5 — Rebel Relangi 🐯 (@19dec2019) April 8, 2024

Also, within just seven minutes of its release, the teaser of Pushpa 2 clocked over 100,000 views on YouTube.

Read Also Video: Allu Arjun Greets Fans Outside His Hyderabad Residence On Birthday

Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil in a key role. The film is set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day this year.