Fans Mob Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala, Damage Vehicle & Shatter Glass - Shocking Video Goes Viral

Actor Vijay returned to Kerala after 14 years on Monday for the shoot of his upcoming film, Greatest of All Time aka GOAT, and what ensued next was ultimate chaos. As soon as the actor exited the airport in his car, he was mobbed by a sea of fans, and in the frenzy, his vehicle was left badly dented and damaged.

Several photos and videos of the mass hysteria in Trivandrum have now gone viral on the internet, in which people can be seen blocking the road outside the airport and causing a massive traffic jam, all in a bid to catch one glimpse of the actor.

Fans surrounded his car and thronged at the windows and windshield of the vehicle to have one look at Vijay, who patiently waved at fans from inside the car and tried to make his way out of the crowd. He was also seen peeking out from the sunroof of the car for a few minutes in a bid to calm his fans down.

And now, another shocking video has surfaced online in which Vijay's car can be seen severely damaged. The doors of the car can be seen majorly dented. The rear view mirrors and the windows were also broken and damaged. Shards of glass can be seen near the driver's seat and outside the car.

Video: Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged after massive fan turnout in Kerala #VIJAYStormHitsKerala pic.twitter.com/5gUceexTSI — Webdunia Telugu (@WebduniaTelugu) March 19, 2024

The actor has not addressed the frenzy and the chaos by his fans yet.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be staying put in Kerala for the next few days to shoot the climax scenes of Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of all Time.