'It Is Saddening': Vijay Anthony REACTS After Receiving Backlash For 'Jesus Drank Wine' Comment During Romeo Press Meet

A few days ago, while in Chennai promoting his movie Romeo, Tamil actor Vijay Antony was asked about the movie's poster. It shows him and co-star Mrinalini sitting on a furnished bed on their first night together, with Mrinalini making herself a drink and the actor staring at her while holding a jar of milk.

Reacting to this, he said that drinking is for everyone. Vijay was also asked if Romeo was trying to prove that the IT revolution has made women drink. To this, he said, "We have been drinking for a long time. We used to drink ‘sarayam’ (now banned in Tamil Nadu). Now, we drink different things. Two thousand years before, even Jesus (Christ) drank wine," he said.

However, his statement on Jesus did not go well with the netizens, especially the Christian community.

After receiving backlash for his 'Jesus drank wine' comment, he took to his social media handle to clarify his statement and stated that it was taken out of context.

He said, “It is saddening that my statement was taken out of context and has hurt some of you. I never said anything in a wrong way, and I request you all to not misunderstand it. Even in dreams, I can’t portray someone like Jesus Christ, a person beyond religion, who shed blood and sacrificed himself for people, in a bad light.”

Meanwhile, Romeo is helmed by debutant director Vinayak Vaidhiyanathan.