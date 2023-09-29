 Tamil Actor Vijay Antony Makes First Public Appearance After Daughter Meera's Death (WATCH)
Vijay was in attendance at the press conference for his upcoming film "Raththam"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony, who recently lost his 16-year-old daughter Meera to suicide, made his first public appearance as he continues to grieve. Vijay was in attendance at the press conference for his upcoming film "Raththam," accompanied by his younger daughter, Lara. You can view the videos below.

“Raththam” director CS Amudhan took to X/Twitter and wrote, “Guys I assure you that for all of us involved in this, promoting the movie is very low on our priorities… there are things beyond our control & impacting the lives of many people. Also, there is the thing of what the man himself wants & how he chooses to cope.”

A couple of days back, Vijay took to social media and shared an emotional message after his daughter's tragic demise. He praised his daughter, saying, "My Daughter Meera is such an affectionate and brave girl. She is now in a better and peaceful place where there won't be caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain. She is still talking to me. I died with her. I have now started spending time for her. I will now do good things on her behalf."

Meera was just 16 years old when she passed away on September 19 at her residence in Alwarpet, Chennai. A postmortem examination was conducted in accordance with the established procedures, and her untimely demise deeply shocked many. 

Meera was laid to rest at Kilpauk cemetery.

Vijay Antony made his acting debut with the film "Naan" in 2012, where he also composed the music. His performance in "Naan" was well-received, and he went on to act in several other Tamil films, including "Pichaikkaran," "Saithan," "Annadurai," and more. He has established himself as a notable actor in the Tamil film industry.

"Raththam" is reportedly a crime thriller which also features Nandita Swetha, Mahima Nambiar, and Ramya Nambeeshan. It will be released on October 6.

