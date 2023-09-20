Vijay Antony's Wife Fatima Breaks Down At 16-Year-Old Daughter's Funeral: 'You Could Have Said...'

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera died by suicide in the wee hours on Tuesday (September 19) at their Chennai residence. Reportedly, she was found hanging and was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities.

Meera's funeral was held in Chennai on Wednesday. According to media reports, her mortal remains were taken to a church in Nungambakkam for final rituals.

It has been reported that her mother, Fatima Vijay Antony, was inconsolable at her daughter's funeral. She broke down in tears and reportedly said, "I carried you in the womb. You could have said a word to me."

After the news of Meera's demise surfaced, an old post of Fatima also went viral in which she praised her daughter's accomplishments.

In March, Fatima had shared a photo of Meera after she became the cultural secretary at her school. Her post read, "The Force behind my strength, the consolations to my tears ,the reason for my stress (Naughtiness super loaded) my Thangakatti-chellakutty. Meera Vijay Antony, Congrats Baby (sic)."

For those unversed, Meera was studying in Class 12 at a private school in Chennai. It has also been reported that her friends and family members will reportedly be questioned by cops.

Vijay Antony gained recognition for his work in the film industry. Over the years, he has composed scores for several successful Tamil films like Naan, Salim and Pichaikkaran aamong others.

Vijay Antony made his acting debut with the film Naan in 2012. Earlier this year, he made headlines after he said he had undergone a surgery for jaw and nose injury due to his accident on the sets of Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia.