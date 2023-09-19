Vijay's Leo Poster Release Postponed After Vijay Antony's Daughter's Suicide

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo have announced that the poster release of the upcoming film has been postponed and they will unveil it on September 20. This decision was taken out of respect for Tamil actor-music composer Vijay Antony's daughter's death.

In the wee hours on Tuesday (September 19), his 16-year-old daughter was found hanging in their Chennai home. She was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

"Deepest condolences to @vijayantony sir for the unbearable loss. Our prayers are with you & your family! We respect & believe it's appropriate to postpone today's #Leo poster reveal to tomorrow," Seven Screen Studio wrote on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Vijay Antony's daughter was studying in Class 12 at a private school. Her friends and family members will reportedly be questioned by cops.

The music composer gained recognition for his work in the film industry. Over the years, he has composed scores for several successful Tamil films like Naan, Salim and Pichaikkaran aamong others.

Vijay Antony made his acting debut with the film Naan in 2012. Earlier this year, he made headlines after he said he had undergone a surgery for jaw and nose injury due to his accident on the sets of Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia.

