'I Don't Want To Force Her': Vijay Antony's Old Interview Amid Daughter's Suicide Goes Viral (WATCH)

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony's daughter Meera, who was just 16 year old, died by suicide in the early hours of Tuesday. The heartwrenching incident has left not just the family, but the entire showbiz in a state of shock and disbelief.

Antony's daughter Meera was found hanging at their residence at around 3 am on Tuesday. A Class 12 student, she was reportedly battling depression, but the exact reason behind her drastic step has not been revealed yet.

And amid the incident, an old video of Antony has resurfaced online in which he can be seen talking about parents forging a bond with their kids and how he never forces his daughter for anything.

Vijay Antony's old interview about daughter

In the video, Antony can be seen telling the interviewer that studies should never be discussed at home as kids already do that while they are in school. He went on to say that knowledge must be imparted at home by parents via effective communication.

"I let my daughter to be herself and do what she wants. If she wants to read, she can. If not, I don't force her to do it," he said.

He also said how parents get so busy with work that they fail to build a friendly bond with their kids, and how it is very essential for a healthy relationship and family.

Celebs extend support to Vijay Antony

Antony and his family members are yet to release an official statement. The actor also has a younger daughter named Laara.

According to the police, close relatives of Antony revealed that Meera was suffering from depression and was also undergoing treatment for the same.

Not many know, but Antony's father too had died by suicide when the actor was just seven years old.

Several Tollywood celebs, including Sarath Kumar, Raghava Lawrence, Venkat Prabhu, and others offered their condolences and extended their support to Antony during these testing times.

