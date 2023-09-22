'I Died With Her': Vijay Antony's Heart-Wrenching Note After 16-Year-Old Daughter Meera Dies By Suicide |

Tamil film actor and music composer Vijay Antony finally issued a statement after his teenage daughter Meera died by suicide on Tuesday. She was found hanging around 3 a.m. from her bedroom ceiling in their Teynampet residence in Chennai. Vijay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a heartwrenching note.

The statement read, "My dear people, my daughter Meera is a loving and brave girl. She is now in a better and peaceful place where caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain, poverty, and animosity are better than this world. She is still talking to me. I died with her. I have now started spending time for her. I will now do good things on her behalf and she will kickstart them."

The untimely passing of Meera has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry, leaving everyone in disbelief. As the news of her unexpected death spread, members of the industry have started to express their condolences on various social media platforms.

Notably, several celebrities from the Tamil film fraternity have reached out to Vijay Antony to offer their heartfelt sympathies during this difficult time.

Vijay Antony, a multi-talented artist, has made significant contributions to the Tamil entertainment industry. He began his career as a music composer in 2005 and achieved a remarkable milestone when he became the first Indian Music Director to win the Cannes Golden Lion in the Best Music category in 2009, thanks to the song "Naaka Mukka" featured in an advertising film.

In 2012, Vijay Antony expanded his horizons and ventured into feature films with "Naan," marking his debut as an actor. Over the years, he has gained recognition for his roles in action thriller films like "Pichaikkaran" and "Salim," showcasing his versatility not only as a composer and playback vocalist but also as an accomplished actor.

