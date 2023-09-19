Vijay Antony Daughter Suicide: Jayam Ravi, Raghava Lawrence & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

In a heartbreaking incident, Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony lost his elder daughter in the wee hours of Tuesday after she died by suicide. The deceased, Meera, was just 16 years old and she was found hanging at the Antony residence at around 3 am on Tuesday.
As soon as word about the tragic incident spread, several Tollywood celebrities extended their support to Antony in this time of grief and offered their condolences.
Meera, who was in Class 12, was reportedly battling depression and she was also undergoing treatment for the same.
Celebs extend support to Vijay Antony
Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi took to his social media handle to mourn the loss of Antony's daughter. Not just that, but he also urged children to share their problems with their parents instead of resorting to drastic measures.
Sarath Kumar called Meera's demise "shocking and beyond imagination, and stated that no amount of consoling can heal the wounds of the family.
"I am deeply saddened by loss of your daughter , May her souls rest in peace. My heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you @vijayantony sir.. I pray Raghavendra swamy to give more strength to you and your family in this tough times (sic)," Raghav Lawrence wrote.
Vijay Antony's daughter's death
Vijay and his wife are also parents to a younger daughter named Laara. The devastated family is yet to release an official statement about Meera in public.
An investigation has been launched after the incident, and as per police sources, close relatives of the Antony family shared that Meera had been struggling with depression and was undergoing treatment. However, the exact reason behind what pushed her to take the fatal step is yet to be known.
Not many know, but Antony's father too had died by suicide when the actor was just a 7-year-old child, and he had once opened up on how his mother struggled post the incident.
