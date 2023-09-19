 Vijay Antony Daughter Suicide: Jayam Ravi, Raghava Lawrence & Other Celebs Offer Condolences
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVijay Antony Daughter Suicide: Jayam Ravi, Raghava Lawrence & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Vijay Antony Daughter Suicide: Jayam Ravi, Raghava Lawrence & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Meera, who was in Class 12, was reportedly battling depression and she was also undergoing treatment for the same.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image

In a heartbreaking incident, Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony lost his elder daughter in the wee hours of Tuesday after she died by suicide. The deceased, Meera, was just 16 years old and she was found hanging at the Antony residence at around 3 am on Tuesday.

As soon as word about the tragic incident spread, several Tollywood celebrities extended their support to Antony in this time of grief and offered their condolences.

Meera, who was in Class 12, was reportedly battling depression and she was also undergoing treatment for the same.

Read Also
Vijay Antony’s Father Also Died By Suicide When He Was 7 Years Old: ‘My Mother Struggled’ 
article-image

Celebs extend support to Vijay Antony

Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi took to his social media handle to mourn the loss of Antony's daughter. Not just that, but he also urged children to share their problems with their parents instead of resorting to drastic measures.

Sarath Kumar called Meera's demise "shocking and beyond imagination, and stated that no amount of consoling can heal the wounds of the family.

"I am deeply saddened by loss of your daughter , May her souls rest in peace. My heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you @vijayantony sir.. I pray Raghavendra swamy to give more strength to you and your family in this tough times (sic)," Raghav Lawrence wrote.

Read Also
'I Don't Want To Force Her': Vijay Antony's Old Interview Amid Daughter's Suicide Goes Viral (WATCH)
article-image

Vijay Antony's daughter's death

Vijay and his wife are also parents to a younger daughter named Laara. The devastated family is yet to release an official statement about Meera in public.

An investigation has been launched after the incident, and as per police sources, close relatives of the Antony family shared that Meera had been struggling with depression and was undergoing treatment. However, the exact reason behind what pushed her to take the fatal step is yet to be known.

Not many know, but Antony's father too had died by suicide when the actor was just a 7-year-old child, and he had once opened up on how his mother struggled post the incident.

Read Also
WATCH: Vijay Antony’s Interview On Suicidal Thoughts Resurfaces After 16-Year-Old Daughter Found...
article-image
Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijay's Leo Poster Release Postponed After Vijay Antony's Daughter's Suicide

Vijay's Leo Poster Release Postponed After Vijay Antony's Daughter's Suicide

PHOTO: Taapsee Pannu Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹3.46 Crore On Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

PHOTO: Taapsee Pannu Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹3.46 Crore On Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Ring In New Beginnings From Their New Abode, Share...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Ring In New Beginnings From Their New Abode, Share...

Parineeti Chopra Blames Prabhas' Baahubali For Meri Pyaari Bindu Failure

Parineeti Chopra Blames Prabhas' Baahubali For Meri Pyaari Bindu Failure

Raj B Shetty's Toby To Enjoy Malayalam Release, Dulquer Salmaan's Banner To Distribute Film In...

Raj B Shetty's Toby To Enjoy Malayalam Release, Dulquer Salmaan's Banner To Distribute Film In...