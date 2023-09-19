Vijay Antony’s Father Also Died By Suicide When He Was 7 Years Old: ‘My Mother Struggled’ |

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony, who is currently mourning the demise of his 16-year-old daughter Meera, who allegedly died by suicide, had once shared how his father also took the path to self-harm when he was just seven years old. Meera was found hanging at her Teynampet residence in Chennai, in the wee hours and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors. She was studying in Class 12 at a private school.

During an event, Vijay shared how his father’s death led to his mother struggling to raise him and his baby sister. He said, "No matter what crisis you face in life, don't just commit suicide. It should not be done. I feel very sad when I think about the children (of those who committed suicide). My father committed suicide. I was seven years old then. My sister was also five years old. The reason for that and so on is my personal life. It doesn't need to be said here. It may not be a big deal for you. But I know how much my mother struggled to bring us up after my father left. That's why I feel so sad when I hear about suicide. I know the depth of various crises in life. Seeing a lot of people. But never think about suicide.”

Vijay Antony gained recognition for his work in the music industry, composing scores for several successful Tamil films. Some of his notable musical compositions include those for movies like "Naan" (2012), "Salim" (2014), and "Pichaikkaran" (2016). In addition to his music career, Vijay Antony has also ventured into acting. He made his acting debut in the film "Naan" (2012), in which he played the lead role. Since then, he has appeared in various Tamil films, earning praise for his performances.

