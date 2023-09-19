Tamil Actor-Composer Vijay Antony's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dies By Suicide In Chennai |

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera, who was only 16 years old, died by suicide. As per reports, she breathed her last in the wee hours of Tuesday. She was found hanging in their Chennai home located in the Teynampet area at 3 AM and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Other reports also suggest that Meera was under pressure and was seeking treatment for the same. She was allegedly battling depression, but this has not been confirmed yet. While police are conducting an investigation, Vijay and his family are yet to make a statement amid this personal tragedy.

Vijay and his wife Fathima also have a younger daughter.

Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, "The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima."

Posting his condolence message on the social media platform X, he said, "Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A couple of days ago, Vijay was garnering headlines after a woman at AR Rahman's Chennai concert that all the mishaps that took place at the venue were orchestrated and he had a hand in it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Antony took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share an official note against the video, and also threatened to take legal action against those spreading lies about him. "With sadness in my heart, I am writing this letter to put a full stop to the ongoing controversy. A sister on her YouTube channel has been spreading lies about me and my brother AR Rahman. They are absolute lies. I am going to file a defamation case against them," he wrote in the note.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)