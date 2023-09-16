AR Rahman Concert Twist: Vijay Antony Threatens To Take Legal Action After Video Claims His Involvement In Chaos

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman held a concert in Chennai on September 10, and while fans thronged the venue to witness the performance of a lifetime, they were left with a rather bitter experience. The huge crowd at the venue led to a stampede-like situation and people shared their horrifying experiences on social media.

Several people who were present at the concert shared on social media that women were groped and molested and children were separated from their guardians due to the crowd.

Some could not enter the venue despite having bought expensive tickets. And amid the row, a new video has surfaced online, in which a woman can be heard claiming that the entire incident was orchestrated and music composer Vijay Antony had a hand in it.

Vijay Antony issues statement

Antony was slammed by netizens after the video went viral, and the composer has now decided to end his silence.

Antony took to his Twitter handle to share an official note against the video, and also threatened to take legal action against those spreading lies about him.

"With sadness in my heart, I am writing this letter to put a full stop to the ongoing controversy. A sister in her YouTube channel has been spreading lies about me and my brother AR Rahman. They are absolute lies. I am going to file a defamation case against them," he wrote in the note.

Organisers take responsibility

The day after the concert, the organisers issued an unconditional apology to the fans for the inconvenience and chaos at the venue, and they also promised to return to ticket amount to those who could not enter the venue due to overcrowding.

If reports are to be believed, nearly 50,000 people were present at the venue for the concert, but the organisers had obtained the permission for a crowd of only 20,000.

The organisers took responsibility for the mess, and they also pleaded netizens to not attack Rahman as he had nothing to do with the chaos.

