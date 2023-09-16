 AR Rahman Concert Twist: Vijay Antony Threatens To Take Legal Action After Video Claims His Involvement In Chaos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAR Rahman Concert Twist: Vijay Antony Threatens To Take Legal Action After Video Claims His Involvement In Chaos

AR Rahman Concert Twist: Vijay Antony Threatens To Take Legal Action After Video Claims His Involvement In Chaos

Several people who were present at the concert shared on social media that women were groped and molested and children were separated from their guardians due to the crowd.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman held a concert in Chennai on September 10, and while fans thronged the venue to witness the performance of a lifetime, they were left with a rather bitter experience. The huge crowd at the venue led to a stampede-like situation and people shared their horrifying experiences on social media.

Several people who were present at the concert shared on social media that women were groped and molested and children were separated from their guardians due to the crowd.

Some could not enter the venue despite having bought expensive tickets. And amid the row, a new video has surfaced online, in which a woman can be heard claiming that the entire incident was orchestrated and music composer Vijay Antony had a hand in it.

Read Also
AR Rahman Concert Organisers Obtained Permission For Only 20,000 People But Sold 41,000 Tickets
article-image

Vijay Antony issues statement

Antony was slammed by netizens after the video went viral, and the composer has now decided to end his silence.

Antony took to his Twitter handle to share an official note against the video, and also threatened to take legal action against those spreading lies about him.

"With sadness in my heart, I am writing this letter to put a full stop to the ongoing controversy. A sister in her YouTube channel has been spreading lies about me and my brother AR Rahman. They are absolute lies. I am going to file a defamation case against them," he wrote in the note.

Read Also
'AR Rahman Has Nothing To Do With Chennai Concert Fiasco': Event Planner Pleads Netizens To Not...
article-image

Organisers take responsibility

The day after the concert, the organisers issued an unconditional apology to the fans for the inconvenience and chaos at the venue, and they also promised to return to ticket amount to those who could not enter the venue due to overcrowding.

If reports are to be believed, nearly 50,000 people were present at the venue for the concert, but the organisers had obtained the permission for a crowd of only 20,000.

The organisers took responsibility for the mess, and they also pleaded netizens to not attack Rahman as he had nothing to do with the chaos.

Read Also
'People Waiting To Criticise AR Rahman', Says Udhayanidhi Amid Chennai Concert Fiasco
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijay Deverakonda Presents ₹1 Crore To 100 Families After Kushi Success

Vijay Deverakonda Presents ₹1 Crore To 100 Families After Kushi Success

Crowd Goes Beserk As Jr NTR Arrives At SIIMA Awards 2023 In Dubai (WATCH)

Crowd Goes Beserk As Jr NTR Arrives At SIIMA Awards 2023 In Dubai (WATCH)

Bombay HC Allows Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik To Travel Abroad

Bombay HC Allows Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik To Travel Abroad

Aparshakti Khurana's Playdate With Daughter Arzoie, In Pics

Aparshakti Khurana's Playdate With Daughter Arzoie, In Pics

AR Rahman Concert Twist: Vijay Antony Threatens To Take Legal Action After Video Claims His...

AR Rahman Concert Twist: Vijay Antony Threatens To Take Legal Action After Video Claims His...