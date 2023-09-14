AR Rahman Concert Organisers Obtained Permission For Only 20,000 People But Sold 41,000 Tickets | Photo by ANI

As music maverick AR Rahman garnered headlines for his overcrowded concert that resulted in stampedes, injuries, and women getting molested, the organisers took full responsibility for the unfortunate event and requested fans to not attack Rahman for the same. Now, a document has come to the fore that alleges that the organisers ACTC took permission only for 20,000 people but sold 41,000 tickets is going viral.

On Wednesday, Hemanth, founder and CEO of ACTC Events shared a video on Instagram stating that "ACTC takes responsibility" for the problems faced by people and assured to refund ticket cost of those who had missed out.

He said, "There were many inconveniences (such as) those unable to enter despite having tickets--(we) apologise for such inconvenience. We did all the arrangements to enthrall people who wanted to listen to Rahman. Sorry for that (the problems). ACTC takes responsibility, for the said issues. There have been some social media posts targeting Rahman. He has got nothing to do with the inconveniences, so please don't attack him. We assume full responsibility for the inconveniences caused-- overcrowding, ticket duplications happened."

After receiving backlash, Rahman wrote on Instagram, “Some people call me G.O.A.T …………let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up ..let Chennai’s live art flourish with a world-class infrastructure, increase in tourism, efficient crowd management, traffic management, refining audiences to follow rules ..creating a safe and surreal experience for children and women ..Triggering a cultural renaissance at Chennai celebrating our deserving, illuminated local and international talent!”

For those unversed, Rahman's concert titled 'Marakuma Nenjam' took place on Sunday at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur. As per reports, the convoy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was also affected due to severe traffic congestion on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR). As per reports, Dr Deepa Sathyan, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate has been put under "compulsory wait at Office of the DGP/HoPF (Head of Police Force), Chennai, until further order.

