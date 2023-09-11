AR Rahman Concert Horror: Woman Shares Ordeal Of Being Groped Due To Overcrowding (WATCH) |

Music maverick and Academy Award-winner AR Rahman’s Chennai concert turned into a nightmare after the organisers failed to facilitate a smooth show amid overcrowding, stampede, children crying, and women getting molested. A woman, who describes herself as an independent filmmaker, was caught between the unruly mob, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a horrifying ordeal.

Sharing a video of her hand constantly shaking, she wrote, “Woke up to having such a weight in my heart. The unsafe feeling I have today is haunting me. One of the people who groped me, literally looked into my eyes when I just asked him for the way and move. I'm exhausted.”

“Stop saying it's not his/her fault! Take accountability for the inactions & obliviousness! Nobody deserved what they experienced. Sending strength to people who went through all kinds of horrors too!” she wrote in subsequent posts.

The concert 'Marakuma Nenjam' took place on Sunday at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur. As per reports, the convoy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was also affected due to severe traffic congestion on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR).

AR Rahman promised to refund the ticket amount to those who missed out on the show, while the organisers ACTC Events issued an apology for the same.

Rahman in a post on X said, "Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap."

"Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam," ACTC events said in the post, which was reposted by Rahman.

Rahman also shared the link to his interview seemingly reacting to the concert fiasco and wrote, “I’m terribly disturbed and accountable for what happened.”

