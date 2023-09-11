 AR Rahman Concert Stampede: Organisers Issue Apology After People Claim Overcrowding, Harassment During Chennai Show
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman held a mega concert in Chennai on Sunday evening, however, it made headlines for all wrong reasons. Hundreds of people complained of poor management at the venue and also claimed that there was a stampede-like situation, resulting into women being harassed and kids being injured.

Rahman's concert, titled Marakuma Nenjam, was held at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur on Sunday.

If reports are to be believed, more than 50,000 people gathered at the venue to attend the concert and several could not even get in despite paying for the tickets.

Organisers issue apology

Photos and videos from the concert have now gone viral on the internet in which the venue can be seen jampacked with crowd in thousands. In many of the videos, children can be seen crying and looking for their relatives after getting separated from them, and people trying to make their way out of the venue.

While Rahman is yet to issue an official statement on the same, the organisers of the event took to their social media handles on Monday morning to thank people for their support and also issued an unconditional apology.

"Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you," the organisers tweeted.

Despite not sharing a statement, Rahman has been reposting tweets by those who attended the concert and wrote about the mismanagement.

When Rahman urged govt to focus on infrastructure

The Marakuma Nenjam concert was earlier scheduled to be held on August 12, but it was postponed due to poor weather conditions.

Rahman had then appealed to the government to construct "next-level infrastructure" so that such large scale events can be organised with ease.

"I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government...we construct the next level infrastructure for art, mega shows, and international experiences for Chennai," he had tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had then responded to him promising that world class facilities will be introduced in the state to host mega events, which will enhance the experience for both the artists and the audience.

