 Stampede-Like Situation At AR Rahman Concert In Chennai, 'Women Molested, Children Injured,' Claim Netizens (WATCH) 
There were claims that women were violated, children were separated from their folks, and several were unable to attend despite tickets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Music maverick AR Rahman held a concert titled 'Marakuma Nenjam' at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur on Sunday. As per reports, around 50,000 people attended the concert, but many took to social media and slammed the Oscar-award-winning composer for poor organisation. There were claims that women were violated, children were separated from their folks, and several were unable to attend despite tickets. 

Other reports also stated that due to the concert people were stuck in traffic for nearly 2 hours.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place on August 12, but due to bad weather, it was postponed. Back then, Rahman had posted,  “My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon! EPI.”

Rahman also made an appeal to the government and wrote, “I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government...we construct the next level infrastructure for art, mega shows, and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams.”

Chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin replied to the same stating, “Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration! #KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions. With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts, parking spaces and excellent connectivity it will be the new cultural icon of the city!”

Also known as the 'Mozart of Madras', Rahman's career spans nearly three decades. He has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe, and 15 Filmfare Awards. 

