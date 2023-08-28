AR Rahman Says He Was Put Into 'Pigeonhole' In Hollywood: 'I Love Doing Indian Movies But...'

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman recently spoke at length about how he felt "pigeonholed" in Hollywood despite having several international projects to his credit. Rahman is one of the most acclaimed music composers in today's times and he has worked on music not just in India, but across the globe.

However, in spite of his international portfolio, he stated that people in Hollywood came to him for music only if the project had something to do with India.

He mentioned that while he does not have any apprehensions working on Indian projects, he hopes to spread his wings a bit more when it comes to the global stage.

AR Rahman on being pigeonholed in Hollywood

During a recent interaction, Rahman stated that despite his international body of work, he has been put into a box in Hollywood.

"As an Indian composer, winning an Oscar and all that stuff, there is a pigeonhole you are put into. ‘Oh Indian stuff, let’s go to AR!’ Even though I have done 127 Hours, Pele and other stuff but still the urge…" he said.

He clarified that there was nothing wrong with it and he is proud to work on Indian projects, but he also wants to pursue something which is completely unrelated to India, "as a creative expression".

"To get those is very difficult in Hollywood, all the places are already taken," he added.

AR Rahman's Oscar

Rahman had scripted history when back in 2009, he won two Academy Awards for his work in the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. He had won the Oscars for Best Original Score, and the Best Original Song for 'Jai Ho'.

In 2011, he was once again nominated in both the categories by the Academy for his work in the film '127 Hours', however, he could not win it that year.

Besides the Oscars, Rahman is also the recipient of a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Grammy Awards, and six National Film Awards.