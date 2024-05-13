 Sanjay Kapoor Says Brother Boney Kapoor Chose Fardeen Khan In No Entry Over Him: 'He Was More Sellable Than Me'
Sanjay Kapoor revealed that his brother, Boney Kapoor, never offered him roles during his tough times in the industry.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Sanjay Kapoor, who was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, recently revealed that his brother, Boney Kapoor, never offered him roles during his tough times in the industry.

Talking to Shivani Pau's podcast, Sanjay said that when Boney made No Entry, he could have taken him; however, he chose Fardeen Khan over him.

“There already was Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in its cast, so he could have sold the picture anyway. The picture would have done well anyway, even if he took me. Things would have still happened the way it happened and No Entry would have been a blockbuster," the Lust Stories actor added.

The Fame Game actor added that at that time Fardeen was more sellable than me, so Boney decided to cast him. The actor added that he has not worked on his brother’s production in the last 20 years.

"When I was producing films and going through this low phase, it was not that they didn’t love me. But it is business at the end of the day,” he added.

Recently, Boney announced No Entry sequel with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. The female lead and the release date of the movie are yet to be announced.

