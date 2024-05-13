'Who Calls You Here?': 'Confused' Preity Zinta REACTS To Seeing Paparazzi Outside Her Gym In Mumbai (WATCH)

Days after Preity Zinta called out the paparazzi for surrounding her from all sides, yet again, another viral encounter captured her questioning how they track her whereabouts, sparking a buzz on social media once more.

In the viral video, Preity is seen exiting from her gym in Mumbai, during which, she tells the paps, "Can I ask you a question?" She adds, "Who calls you? How do you know that I am here?”

Check out the video:

A paparazzo responds, “Aapki gaadi dekh ke.” The actress says, “Accha, just one request: jab aap logo photo lena toh gaadi ka number mat lena. A lot of time, it shows. So requesting you for safety reasons.”

Further, in the video, before entering her car, Preity tells, “Ab samajh aaya. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha aap log ko kaise pata chal jaata hai.”

Later, she jokes with the paparazzi and asks them to also join the gym.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film was released in 1998.

Preity shot to fame with films like Soldier, Koi..Mil Gaya, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste and Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna, among others.

The actress is all set to make her comeback with Lahore 1947, which also stars Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is backed by Aamir Khan Productions