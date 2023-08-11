AR Rahman Reveals He Rejected Moving To Mumbai Due to 'Underworld Mafia Culture'

Renowned musician AR Rahman, whose musical genius has left an indelible mark on India's artistic landscape, recently reflected on a significant crossroads in his career.

The maestro disclosed that he had once been offered an opportunity to relocate from Chennai to Mumbai, a city often deemed the heart of the Indian entertainment industry.

However, Rahman candidly cited the prevailing "underworld mafia culture" in Mumbai as a decisive factor that led him to decline the tempting offer.

A R RAHMAN WAS OFFERED A HOME IN MUMBAI

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Rahman recounted the past when a prominent producer from Andhra Pradesh extended an enticing proposal.

The offer included a grand residence in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, provided he made the move to Mumbai. Despite the allure, Rahman revealed he turned it down, citing his discomfort with the city's atmosphere during that period.

Rahman recalled, "I remember in 1994, a big producer from Andhra Pradesh offered me a massive place in Banjara Hills if I moved out from Chennai. I just smiled at him. Later, when I found prominence up North, Subhash Ghai asked me to learn Hindi as people there love me and I should know the language. But that was the time of the underworld mafia culture in Mumbai, so I didn’t even consider it."

RECALLS SPENDING 6 YEARS IN ENGLAND

The virtuoso, renowned for his six National Awards and stellar contributions to Indian music, continued to share his journey.

He recounted years spent working in England, but his wife's desire to return to India swiftly brought them back. Despite the allure of various destinations, including the US, Rahman firmly anchored himself in his homeland.

Interestingly, Rahman's association with Mumbai has primarily been professional, not residential. Despite his extensive work on Hindi films in the city, he has maintained his residence in Chennai, where he lives with his wife and three children.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)