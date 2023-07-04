AR Rahman's Guru Song Played During Rahul Mishra's Show At Paris Fashion Week - WATCH

Oscar-winning singer and music composer AR Rahman has always made India proud and his songs have been representing the nation on the global map at every given opportunity. And now, the music maestro has one more reason to rejoice as one of his songs recently got played at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week.

Rahman's song 'Jaage Hain' from the film 'Guru' was played as one of the background scores during fashion designer Rahul Mishra's show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Mishra's collection was called 'We The People', the opening line of the Constitution of India.

AR Rahman's song at Paris Fashion Week

A video from Paris Fashion Week has now gone viral on the internet in which the models can be seen walking down the runway wearing pieces from Rahul Mishra's latest Fall 2023 couture collection.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens pointed out Rahman's voice and music being played in the background of one of the clips.

"AR Rahman’s voice + music," a user commented, while another wrote, "Rahman's music, ufff!"

Rahul Mishra's concept at Paris Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Mishra reportedly chose the name 'We The People' as he wanted to honour the craftsmen who are an indespensable part of the fashion world.

He also flew down two of his artisans to flank the runway, one of them being his own tutor, from whom he learned the art of fashion,

Fans of fashion lauded Mishra for the remarkable feat of presenting his design at the Paris Fashion Week and nailing every bit of it. They also stated how he was representing his Indian roots on a global platform and making the nation proud.