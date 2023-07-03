Sonam Kapoor Turns Heads In All-Dior Ensemble At Paris Fashion Week: Other Celebs Who Attended The Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Sonam Kapoor stole the limelight at the highly anticipated Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.
Instagram-Twitter
The Bollywood actress made a stylish statement in an all Dior ensemble.
She opted for a chic and sophisticated look, donning a beautiful beige Dior trench coat.
Sonam paired the trench coat with an elegant beige A-line dress, exuding grace and glamour.
To complete her fashionable attire, she sported black brogue shoes embellished with tassels.
Sonam topped off her ensemble with a stylish black page boy hat, adding a touch of flair. Check other celebs who attended the event:
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Kpop Idol and Bigbang member Taeyong
