Sonam Kapoor Turns Heads In All-Dior Ensemble At Paris Fashion Week: Other Celebs Who Attended The Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

Sonam Kapoor stole the limelight at the highly anticipated Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Bollywood actress made a stylish statement in an all Dior ensemble.

She opted for a chic and sophisticated look, donning a beautiful beige Dior trench coat.

Sonam paired the trench coat with an elegant beige A-line dress, exuding grace and glamour.

To complete her fashionable attire, she sported black brogue shoes embellished with tassels.

Sonam topped off her ensemble with a stylish black page boy hat, adding a touch of flair. Check other celebs who attended the event:

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Kpop Idol and Bigbang member Taeyong

