BTS' V Takes Paris By Storm: Celine Show, Park Bo-gum Meetup & ARMY's Reaction

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, recently traveled to Paris from Seoul and participated in Celine's spring-summer 2024 menswear show.
Pictures and videos of V from his time in Paris have surfaced online.V was seen posing with actor Park Bo-gum on a balcony, both welcoming viewers to Paris.
V wore a black T-shirt, matching pants, and a blazer with golden buttons, while Bo-gum opted for a printed T-shirt, a leather jacket, and denim.
Celine's Paris show was canceled due to protests in the city over the killing of a teenager by the police.
V was captured enjoying a beverage in Paris, with fans speculating that he was sipping an Espresso Martini.
V has been sharing glimpses of his trip to Paris on Instagram, including a blurred black and white photo of himself wearing the same outfit and a scarf around his neck.
Fans of BTS, known as the BTS ARMY, reacted to V's pictures and videos with love and admiration, complimenting his looks and expressing joy at seeing the members of BTS happy.
Fans commented on V's handsomeness, his blonde hair, and his playful personality, comparing him to a baby boy and complimenting his European appearance.
Overall, the BTS ARMY expressed excitement and admiration for V's time in Paris and his participation in the Celine show
