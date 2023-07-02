Ideal Type Of BTS' V, Jimin Jungkook & Other Members

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
BTS Boyband has crazy fans worldwide and we know you guys would want to know about the ideal type your favourite member prefers. Check it here:
Group's leader RM likes sexy personality, not just by appearance byt also by brains. He is attracted to someone who is thoughtful and confident.
Jin is into someone with 'puppy-type' personality - kind, caring and takes good care of him.
your beloved Suga doesn't care about looks while looking for a partner. However, he would bond well with someone who loves ,music like him, especially hip-hop.
ARMY's Hobi aka J-Hope wants someone who would love him a lot, has pro cooking skills and is an overthinker like him.
Jimin doesn't have any special demands in this case and only wants soomeone cute and a bit shorter than him. It's kinda simple, isn't it?
Everyone knows how big0time attention stealer Kim Taehyung is & he is damn possesive. He is into someone who only loves him, takes care of him and often has a cute display of affection.
The youngest BTS member, Jungkook is into someone who is shorter than him, can sing good, cooks good and is obviously pretty.
