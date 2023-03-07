Deepika Padukone makes heads turn in all-black LV outfit at Paris Fashion Week, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 07, 2023
Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to rock the Paris Fashion Week with a rocking outfit by Louis Vuitton
She was spotted in an all-black outfit
She wore black leather jacket and a lacy bottom
She completed her look with a stylish black bag
Her hair was styled in crisp waves and her eyes were doused in kohl
Her monochrome and goth-inspired look impressed the audience
Deepika is the first Indian to be appointed as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton
On the work front, Deepika is enjoying the massive success of her recently-released film Pathaan
She will next be seen in films like Fighter and Project K
Thanks For Reading!