Deepika Padukone makes heads turn in all-black LV outfit at Paris Fashion Week, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 07, 2023

Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to rock the Paris Fashion Week with a rocking outfit by Louis Vuitton

She was spotted in an all-black outfit

She wore black leather jacket and a lacy bottom

She completed her look with a stylish black bag

Her hair was styled in crisp waves and her eyes were doused in kohl

Her monochrome and goth-inspired look impressed the audience

Deepika is the first Indian to be appointed as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton

On the work front, Deepika is enjoying the massive success of her recently-released film Pathaan

She will next be seen in films like Fighter and Project K

