Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Sizzling hot pictures of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 05, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor will turn 26 on March 6. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of the hottest pictures of the actress:
Janhvi never fails to impress her fans with her stunning photos
She is quite active on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life
Janhvi has over 21 million followers on Instagram
The actress is known for her stylish ensembles
She has an enviable sense of style - a perfect blend of contemporary glam and old-school charm
Be it sarees or party fits, the actress always manages to take her fashion game to the next level
She also frequently experiments with a range of silhouettes, colours, and prints
Janhvi also often treats her fans with stunning vacation pictures
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Bawaal and Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
She will reportedly celebrate her birthday on the sets of Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
She was last seen in Mili with Sunny Kaushal