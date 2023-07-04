BTS' V Delights ARMYs With Live Broadcast Minutes After Returning To Korea from Paris

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
BTS's V returned to Korea from his schedule in Paris and was welcomed by a large crowd of fans at the airport.
Instagram-Twitter
Despite the intense excitement and tight security, V took the time to greet his fans and media before getting into his car.
With a mask on, Kim Taehyung looked adorable in his sweatshirt and jeans.
ARMY's flaunted his blonde hairs and wore headphones to complete his stylish appearance.
Moments after leaving the airport, V surprised fans with a live broadcast on Weverse.
There he chatted with ARMYs and shared special tips he learned from the platform.
During the broadcast, V talked about his journey, including his time on the plane and his hunger for noodles.
Despite the exhaustion from a long-haul flight, V's first thought upon landing was to connect with his fans and share his experiences with them.
Fans couldn't help but admire V's dedication and love for ARMYs, as he went out of his way to interact with them even after a tiring journey.
