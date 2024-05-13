Presumed Innocent OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Presumed Innocents OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platfrom | A scrrengrab from Instagram

The upcoming show Presumed Innocent will feature Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga in the lead roles. The series is based on Scott Turow's novel of the same name and consists of eight episodes. It is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and it will then release on an OTT platform in June 2024.

Release date and platform of Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent will release on June 14, 2024. The series will be available to watch on Apple TV +. Jake Gyllenhaal shared pictures related to the film on Instagram and quoted, "Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Presumed Innocent—an eight-hour thriller by David E. Kelley that will keep you guessing.‌ Debuts on June 14 on APPLE TV.‌"

Plot

The series is set in the year 1990 and revolves around Rusty Sabich, a married man who fell for another woman named Carolyn Polhemus. Rusty, who is cheating on his wife in secret, becomes obsessed with Carolyn and gets involved in a sexual relationship with her. However, his life turns upside down when he learns that Carolyn has been murdered. As the police investigate the crime, he tries to conceal his relationship with Carolyn. The series reveals what happens next in the story.

Cast and production

Along with Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich, the series stars Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich, Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan, Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich, Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus, Lily Rabe as Dr Liz Rush, Matthew Alan as Dalton Caldwell and Matthew Alan as Dalton Caldwell in the key roles.

The series is written and created by David E Kelley, whereas it is produced by David E Kelley Productions, Warner Bros Television Studios and Old Curiosity Shop Productions.