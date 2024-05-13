Godzilla X KONG: The New Empire OTT Release: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Godzilla X KONG: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry in the leading roles. The movie premiered on March 25, 2024, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre and was released in the United States on March 29, 2024.

OTT release date and platform of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

According to the reports, the film will release on May 13, 2024. Audiences can watch the movie on Book My Show but it will only be accessible to premium members. The streaming platform has already shared the film poster and informed about streaming rights. The film will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Plot

A giant creature named Kong is on a quest to find his home. However, he and the inhabitants of the Earth face a major obstacle when another titan, whose ambition is to destroy him and the humanity, enters his path. In the first part of the story, Kong fights against Godzilla to prevent him from destroying the planet.

In the second part, Kong sets out to search for others like him, but he encounters another mysterious threat. There is something hidden that he is unaware of and Kong must find it to save himself and the planet.

Cast

The film features Rebecca Hall as Dr LLena, Kaylee Hottle as Jia, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Dan Stevens as Trapper, Alex Ferns as Mikael, Rachel House as Hampton, Ron Smyck as Harris, Chantelle Jamieson as Jayne, Tess Dobre, Tim Carroll as Wilcox and Anthony Brandon Wong .

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The fantasy drama is directed by Adam Wingard and the cinematography is done by Ben Seresin. Godzilla x Kong received positive response from the audience after a theatrical run and had a worldwide collection of $210 million.