Rupali Ganguly Recalls Experiencing Labour Pain For Over 9 Hours, Reveals Being Told She Will Never Be Able To Conceive

Rupali Ganguly, aka, Nation's favourite 'Anupamaa,' is a doting mother to a 10 year old son. The actress has often times spoken of juggling between work and motherhood and how, it is her husband Ashwin, who has been extremely supportive in this journey. The actress, who is now a doting mother was once told that she will not be able to conceive naturally and that she may have to opt for IVF or other methods. However, she recalls the time when she actually conceived naturally and reveals of being ecstatic experiencing labor pain.

Talking about the same to India Forums, the Anupamaa actress said, ''For a lot of years, doctors told me that I cannot conceive and that I would have to undergo the IVF or other procedures. However, when I conceived Rudransh naturally, I always wanted a normal delivery. It was because I wanted to experience labour pain. Every minute of my labor pain was precious. You know how when you are told that you will never get something but then you finally get it, so you want to cherish it wholeheartedly. The same happened with me, I was cherishing every moment ever since the labor pain started at around 11 am in the morning. I reached breach candy hospital at around 8 in the evening. When I got my first labor pain there, I was so happy, I was ecstatic. Pehli bar kisi ne dekha hoga ke aurat ro bhi rahi hai aur hass bhi rahi hai. It was because maine kabhi socha nahi tha ke main labour pain experience karungi, so I was very very happy and very touched that god has given me this opportunity to experience this feeling.''

Further, talking about seeing her son Rudrash for the first time, Rupali said, ''Jab Rudransh ko pehli bar dekha, ye toh love at first sight ke bhi pehle wala love tha. Pehli bar dekhte hi pyaar hojana kisey kehte hai? That happened to me when I saw Rudransh for the first time.''

Rupali has currently gone ahead to be a household name with her stint as Anupamaa not just in India, but globally too. The actress also stepped into the world of politics recently and joined the BJP.