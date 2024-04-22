'Feel So Left Out': Rupali Ganguly Opens Up On Being Working Mother, Son's Bond With Husband

Rupali Ganguly has won accolades with her acting chops in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The actress who essays the titular character of Anupama in the show has gone ahead to be a household name and enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. While Anupamaa continues to be the numero uno show on the channel, Rupali has gone ahead to be the highest paid actress on television.

In a recent conversation with the Times Of India, the actress revealed how her husband Ashwin takes care of their child more than she does. Talking about the same, the Anupamaa actress stated that she is very happy for her son who has a father like Ashwin. She states how Ashwin takes better care of their child than she does and goes ahead to state that he is a better mother to the child than she is. The actress states, ''He is a better mother than me. I have just given birth to my son but maa toh mere husband hain.''

Further, Rupali also revealed how sometimes she does feel bad when she and her husband are sitting together and their child comes in and speaks to his father about a certain thing he wishes to do. The actress says, ''You feel so left out. I feel like, hey I am there.'' She states how there are a certain things mothers do, but when their child asks these things to his father, she feels bad but then gets happy again thinking of how well Ashwin has been taking care of the child.

Talking about the guilt of a working mother, Rupali stated, ''I feel we women, wherever we work we do it with guilt. We are blessed to have such husbands who are proud of us and who are such fantastic role models for our children.''